Tesla will stop allowing people to play games in moving vehicles.

The built-in display of some Tesla models previously allowed people to play video games, but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that will no longer be available while the car is moving.

The patch will be included in an upcoming update, and comes right on the heels of the NHTSA announcing an investigation into the feature.

Before the patch, Tesla’s Passenger Play feature allowed people in the vehicle to play a few Tesla Arcade games while the car was moving.

The feature did include a warning to say that only passengers were allowed to play while the car was moving, along with a button asking to confirm that the player is a passenger, but there was nothing physically stopping the driver from playing.

The executive director of the Centre for Auto Safety said: “[There’s] no argument that can be made that [the feature] isn’t dangerous.”

Tesla has since told the NHTSA it would change the feature, the US organisation said in an emailed statement.

They said: “The Vehicle Safety Act prohibits manufacturers from selling vehicles with defects posing unreasonable risks to safety, including technologies that distract drivers from driving safely.”