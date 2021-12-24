Jason Bateman has been named the 2022 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.

The 'Ozark' actor will be given his traditional pudding pot by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals at a roast on 3 February, the organisation have confirmed.

President Nick Amador said in a statement: “We are stoked to present Jason Bateman with the 55th annual Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award. It’s been a hot minute since we’ve handed one of these out, so we figured we’d give it to the guy who all our moms have crushes on after watching ‘Ozark.' "

The accolade wasn't given out this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2020 Man of the Year accolade was awarded to Ben Platt. Previous recipients have included Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Samuel L. Jackson.

The 2022 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year has not yet been announced, but Viola Davis received the honour for 2021.

The female accolade has been given out since 1951 and the Man of the Year Award has been handed out since 1967.

The awards are given out by the organisation - which dates back to 1844 - to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Jason's pudding pot will join a number of other accolades he's received over the years, including an Emmy Award for directing 'Ozark', two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for his lead role in the Netflix drama series, and a Golden Globe for his work on 'Arrested Development'.

When he was 18, the 'Horrible Bosses' star became the Directors Guild of America’s youngest director for helming three episodes of 'Valerie'.