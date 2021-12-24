Alexandra Burke has been having the “time of [her] life” in pantomime.

The former ‘X Factor’ champion is a seasoned stage star but she admitted she’s never done anything like the festive production of ‘Aladdin’ she’s currently appearing in in Manchester.

She said: “Well let me tell you something – it’s nothing like I’ve ever experienced before. It’s the most hilarious time of my life. We’re all laughing so much.

“It’s a very secure and closed company – we’re all in a bubble. Loads of measures in place which I’m so not used to in the land of theatre but thankfully they’re doing that to keep us all safe and make sure the show goes on.”

The ‘Broken Heels’ hitmaker jumped at the chance to be in the show because it was on her list of ambitions.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I’m singing my own songs and I’ve never done panto before and with the 18 months we’ve had I just wanted to do something different.

“I’ve got a whole list of things and by the grace of God I’ll get to tick panto off the list by January 2nd.”

Alexandra has enjoyed having the opportunity to interact with the audience in a way she’s never done in her previous theatre shows.

She said: “It’s worlds apart in terms of the comedy.

“There’s so much interaction with the audience that in a show in 'Sister Act' or 'Bodyguard' you can’t have. You can get everyone involved and that’s what so special.

“With the past couple of years we’ve had we just wanna go out and laugh and smile – behind the masks – and have a great time.

“I feel sad that I’ve not said yes to panto sooner. I honest to God did not expect it to be this fun.”