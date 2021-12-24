TikTok star Abi Clarke has explored some of the most-dreaded conversations Brits will be having this Christmas.

Abi entertained the nation during lockdown with her comedy sketches and with Brits preparing to celebrate the festive season with extended family and friends for the first time since 2019, she's teamed up with Samsung KX to reveal the topics we’re dreading this Christmas.

According to research commissioned by Samsung KX, some 41 percent of Brits feel awkward and embarrassed when being quizzed on their love life.

Elsewhere, 15 percent of us admit they get uncomfortable when answering questions about their career.

Abi - who has turned to the Samsung KX content hub to help showcase the trials and tribulations of our awkward conversations - said: "I always like to make sketches that people can share and tag each other in, and the festive season is a time where we can all relate to similar observations and annoyances.

"There’s at least one character we can all recognise, whether it’s an old school friend trying to find the perfect baby picture (that you never asked to see) on their Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, or the fitness fanatic showing off their running routes."

Meanwhile, Ashrita Seshadri, the head of brand marketing at Samsung UK, added: "We’re delighted to collaborate with Abi Clarke to bring to life some of the nation’s anticipated awkward conversations and get people laughing together this Christmas, finding joy in those silly, relatable moments we all experience every year."

Abi's sketch, 'The Type of School Friends you Catch Up with At Christmas', is now available on the Samsung KX content hub.