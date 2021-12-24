A group of Apple workers are set to stage a walkout on Christmas Eve (24.12.21).

The walkout has been organised by Apple Together, who have turned to the #AppleToo name to voice their frustration with various aspects of the company and their working conditions.

The group are also speaking out against alleged harassment, and sexism during their time with the tech giant.

Apple Together says it has united in a bid to "change" the company.

At the moment, it's not yet clear how many employees will participate in the planned walkout.

Apple Together is also seeking support from consumers, calling on the company's would-be customers to avoid shopping in Apple stores or online.

Ultimately, the group is demanding that Apple "upholds it image".

Meanwhile, Apple boss Tim Cook previously admitted that he missed the communal atmosphere in the company's offices amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Apple employees worked from work during the health crisis - and Cook admitted that he hated being "separated" from the staff.

He said: "For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other.

"Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."