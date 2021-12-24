The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released the first picture of their daughter Lilibet on their annual Christmas card.

The sweet family photograph was captured by Alexi Lubomirski at their home in Santa Barbara, California, over the summer, and features the Duke and Duchess having fun with their six-month-old daughter and their two-year-old son Archie.

The message on the card reads: "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family.

"As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families - from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew & Paid Leave For All, PL+US, Marshall Plan for Moms.

"Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili."

The card - which has been titled Happy Holidays - was sent by email through their Archewell foundation, the charitable organisation co-founded by the Duke and Duchess in 2020.

Until now, the couple haven't released any images of their baby daughter, whose named was inspired by the Queen's childhood nickname.

The family are set to celebrate Christmas at their home in California, where they relocated to in 2020, and the Archewell foundation has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess have made contributions to various charities, including Welcome.US, which helps Afghan refugees settle in the US.

Meanwhile, Alexi - who previously photographed the royal duo during their engagement, on their wedding day and as a married couple - has shared the image on his Instagram account.

He described the latest photoshoot as a "joyous experience" and a "delightful honour".