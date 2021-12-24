Poppy Delevingne plans to “eat like a pig” over the Christmas period.

The 35-year-old model-and-actress – who married James Cook in 2014 – is looking forward to a “cosy” festive season with her extended family, including sisters Cara and Chloe, and she’s planning to put comfort and relaxation first.

She said: “I just want to reconnect and spend time with them.

“I’ll probably eat like a pig and wear the same clothes for days on end."

To pass the time, the family always enjoy playing a lot of traditional games.

She told HELLO! magazine: "I’ll also be spending time with my grandmother, which will be really special.

"We’re very competitive and the sillier the game the better.

"There are always games that we like to play, like ‘Sardines’. You should see my granny – she’s really good at getting into the smallest of hiding places.”

Meanwhile, Poppy previously admitted that 'Game of Thrones' helped her to get through the COVID-19 lockdown.

The star confessed to being "late to the party" - but revealed that she loved the show amid the health crisis.

Speaking in August 2020, she shared: "I’m really late to the party, but 'Game of Thrones' got me through lockdown.

"It’s almost as though I knew subconsciously that there was going to be a pandemic, because I started it on the first day of lockdown and I managed to space it out enough that I only finished it last week. I loved it so much - I savoured every moment.

"I spent many nights screaming and shouting at the TV - my husband basically didn’t see me in lockdown, because I was so enthralled by it. I also thought the finale was great - it was exactly how I wanted it to end. It was a win-win."