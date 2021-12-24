Iggy Azalea thinks turning 30 is "something to look forward to".

The chart-topping rap star - who has Onyx, 19 months, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - has admitted via Twitter that she's loved life since turning 30, and that she now feels positive about getting older.

Iggy - who celebrated her 30th birthday in June 2020 - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "30s is honestly something to look forward to!

"I wish I’d known then, so I didn’t spend 27 - 30 acting like I was about to turn to dust. (sic)"

The blonde beauty has also provided an update on her son, revealing that he's learning new things all the time.

She wrote on Twitter: "I was tucking my son into bed and when I gave him a kiss and said “I love you”

"He put his finger to his lips and said

"“Shhhhh” (sic)"

In response, one of Iggy's followers tweeted: "Has it been a long day?"

And the rap star replied: "Nah, he recently learned that “Shhhh” means speak softly/be quiet and so he thinks it’s hilarious to do it all the time in the middle of me talking so that I change my tone of voice. (sic)"

Earlier this month, Iggy revealed that she "can't wait" to see her son grow up.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker is excited to see "more and more of who he is" in the years to come.

Iggy - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens - wrote on Twitter: "I love watching my son grow older and show me more and more of who he is.

"Can’t wait to see what his passions will be and what kind of personal style he’s gonna have etc.

"I just love me some him… my lil angel baby. (sic)"