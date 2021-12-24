Camila Cabello has sold her property in the Hollywood Hills for $4.3 million.

The 24-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - has managed to sell her luxurious abode for $350,000 more than the initial asking price.

Camila bought the property - which boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms - for $3.4 million in April 2019, according to Mansion Global.

And when she decided to list the spectacular property - which is situated above Sunset Strip - on the market earlier this year, the singer was asking for $3.95 million.

Camila agreed to a sale last month, shortly after she announced her split from pop star Shawn Mendes.

The 'Havana' hitmaker and Shawn, 23, confirmed their break-up via a joint statement in November.

The pop duo - who dated for two years - said on Instagram: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. [heart emoji]

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"

Shawn previously admitted that his time in lockdown with Camila was "special".

He shared: "I spent most of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family, it was beautiful, truly so special. I often go back to look at photos and the simplicity of that time, we were lucky. It was nice, just riding bikes.

"I hadn't joyfully ridden my bike around a neighbourhood since I was 12 before that. We were making dinner, just doing normal things. The Latin culture is also just so beautiful, so being able to immerse myself in that culture is always really healing."