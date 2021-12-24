Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin's spilt has been "a long time coming".

The 'Harlem' actress and the Hollywood producer announced their decision to go their separate ways after nine years of marriage earlier this week, and a source has suggested that their break-up felt inevitable.

The insider told People: "Their work schedules often kept them apart, and they just haven't been spending a lot of time together this past year.

"When they did have time in their schedules, it'd often just be hours that they would be able to spend quality time together."

Meagan, 40, and DeVon, 43, married in 2012 after meeting on the set of the movie 'Jumping the Broom' the previous year.

The actress is trying to "stay positive" following their decision to split.

The insider added: "They moved really quickly when they first got together, and DeVon fell super hard for her. It's sad but it's been a long time coming. Meagan is really busy with work right now and is doing her best to stay positive.

"After so long together, it's a big life change for both of them obviously."

Meagan and DeVon announced their split earlier this week via a joint statement.

They said: "After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."