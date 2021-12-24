Billie Piper hates making commitments over Christmas.

The ‘I Hate Suzie’ star admitted she “drives [her] girlfriends mad” with her refusal to commit to plans over the festive season - but also insisted “spontaneity” makes for the best parties.

Asked what makes a great Christmas party, she said: “Spontaneity. I’m really non-committal with dates, which drives my girlfriends mad.

“I just like the freedom of a party emerging at any time, rather than something planned.”

However, the 39-year-old star – who has sons Winston, 13, and Eugene, nine, with ex-husband Laurence Fox and two-year-old daughter Tallulah with partner Johnny Lloyd – admitted her best-ever Christmas party was one she’d planned very carefully.

She told Grazia magazine: “We had a really good Christmas party in 2019. It was my first proper, invites out, organised house party.

“It was so good because, for the first time ever, I didn’t cut corners.

“I got someone in to do the bar so I didn’t have to worry about drinks and I recruited my partner’s friends to help, one did the food and another is an artist so he decorated the party. It was brilliant.”

When the lack of spontaneity was pointed out, she exclaimed: “Oh god! What the f*** am I talking about? I don’t know myself. It turns out the best party is the most organised.”

Billie loves Christmas and is delighted her daughter is still young enough to share in her excitement.

She said: “My daughter’s nearly three so I get to relive the hysteria through her because my sons have … worked it out, let’s say.”

The former pop star is hopeful the end of this year will be better than the end of 2020, which was marked by coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.

She said: “It’s hard to know where 2020 ended and 2021 began because, with lockdowns, there was no natural end to the year that felt in any way joyous.”