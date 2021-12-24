Cat Deeley is “so excited” about Christmas.

The ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’ presenter, her husband Patrick Kielty and their two sons - Milo, five, and three-year-old James - will be spending the festive season at their home in Northern Ireland and the family are thrilled to be making the trip as they haven’t been for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “We’re going to Ireland for Christmas because we haven’t been in ages, with everything that’s been going on with the pandemic. I’m so excited.”

The family relocated to the UK from the US just before the pandemic hit, but Cat doesn’t regret the decision.

She told Closer magazine: “We got back to the UK and, of course, everything went into lockdown – but we’ve been back now over a year and we love it.

“We’re living in Primrose Hill but we are currently looking for a house to buy.

“We’re also renovating and there’s a lot of work going on so we’re trying to do all that.

“We’re muddling through.”

And the 45-year-old star is happy her boys have adjusted well to the change.

She said: “They’re really good actually. They’re five and three so they’re still very little.

“During lockdown they learned how to ride bikes and read, and Milo is looking forward to being off school for the Christmas holidays.

“They’ve never had American accents – but they have got American passports.”

Meanwhile, Cat previously revealed that she quit the US amid fears of gun violence.

The TV presenter confirmed that she and her husband decided to return home to the UK after Patrick was forced to hide from a gunman in a Los Angeles mall.

She shared: "Fear was part of this.

"There was a moment when I was with a friend looking at potential schools for Milo and we had to ask the question nobody wants to: 'What do you do if there is a live shooter on the premises?' They tell you exactly what would happen, whether the kids would go to a safe room or hide under the desks, and you go ... The danger suddenly becomes a reality."