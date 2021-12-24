Cardi B thinks it's finally "starting to feel like Christmas".

The chart-topping rap star has taken to Twitter to reveal that she's found her festive spirit as the big day approaches.

Cardi, 29 - who has Kulture, three, and a three-month-old baby boy with her husband Offset - wrote on Twitter: "Finally it starting to feel like Christmas to me! [smiling emoji] (sic)"

Cardi has had a particularly busy few weeks this December, which has included celebrating her husband's 30th birthday.

The 'WAP' hitmaker recently revealed via social media that she gifted Offset $2 million for his birthday.

Cardi - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - posted a photo of Offset with his cheque on her Instagram Story and she captioned the image: "Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all. (sic)"

In a video clip, Offset is seen smiling and dancing with his cheque.

Cardi - who married the rap star in 2017 - revealed she decided to part with the money because she already has "a lot of business ventures" in the works for 2022.

However, earlier in December, it was revealed that Cardi's line of dolls won't be released due to COVID-related manufacturing and shipping delays.

Cardi and Real Women Are - a fashion doll brand - joined forces earlier this year to create a limited edition doll of the rapper.

They started taking pre-orders in March, but the plan was hit by manufacturing and shipping delays, while Cardi was also said to be unhappy with the quality of the design.

The rapper - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - has scrapped the idea and instructed the manufacturer to issue refunds to her fans.