Gary Barlow had to kick Mark Owen out of his house one Christmas Day.

The ‘Flood’ singer always speaks to his Take That bandmates on December 25 but one year his pal decided to pop over with his family – and Gary and his wife Dawn couldn’t get them to leave.

Gary told heat magazine: “We talk every week anyway but there’s very few people I speak to on Christmas Day and Mark and Howard [Donald] are two of them.

“It’s funny, a couple of years ago, Mark and his family popped round for a bit and ended up staying until about midnight – until we kicked them out!”

The 50-year-old singer – who has children Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 12-year-old Daisy with his wife – likes to “relax” on Christmas Day and isn’t as keen on playing games as the rest of his household.

He said: “My mum loves bingo and, as she’s over this year, we’ll do that.

“But I’m not one for board games – they all like ‘Monopoly’ but it’s not for me. I just want to relax.

“We don’t really watch TV – we’ll do the ‘Queen’s Speech’ and ‘Strictly Christmas Special’ but we like to watch a film in the evening.”

Gary and Dawn share cooking duties for their traditional turkey feast and there’s always plenty of alcohol on the go.

The pop star said: “Me and Dawn will share doing the Christmas dinner – I’ll do the turkey and stuff and she’ll do the veggies and dessert.

“We’ll have the champagne and wine with lunch. Then, about 5pm, it’s cocktail hour – something like a Manhattan. And then some more wine will come out.”