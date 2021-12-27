Janice Long has been remembered as a "truly brilliant radio person" following her death.

The BBC Radio DJ and former 'Top of the Pops' presenter passed away at the age of 66 on Christmas Day (25.12.21) following a short illness and current BBC Radio 1 breakfast host Greg James took to social media to share his memories of the broadcaster.

He tweeted: "This is so sad. A truly brilliant radio person. She was so kind and sweet to me when I was on earlies on R1 and she was on R2 nights at the same time. She picked the greats and got them in session before other DJs had even heard of them. She was such a laugh as well (sic)"

Janice was the first woman to have her own daily show on BBC Radio 1 and championed artists such as Amy Winehouse, Adele and Primal Scream before they achieved chart success.

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess tweeted: "Janice Long was a supporter and mentor for so many bands. To hear our records on her show was always the biggest thrill - her enthusiasm and love shone through. One of a kind. Safe travels, we'll miss ya (sic)"

Peter Hook - from Joy Division and New Order - added: "Such sad news about Janice Long. She was always a great friend and a great supporter of our music. She was a lovely lady to be around."

Prior to her death, Janice - whose brother was the late TV presenter Keith Chegwin - had a show on BBC Radio Wales four nights per week and also presented a Saturday afternoon show on the Greatest Hits Radio station.

Her husband Paul Berry said: "I've lost the love of my life and I'm going to spend the rest of it half a person. She had my back from the day we met, you couldn't possibly ask for more loyalty from a wife."