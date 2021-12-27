Facebook now makes it even easier to allow users to log out remotely.

The social media app has implemented a new update which allows users to log out of their account remotely from any location, which could save you a lot of hassle if you’ve ever forgotten to log out after a session at the library or your friend’s computer.

Leaving your Facebook account logged in on a shared device can pose a serious privacy risk, with strangers potentially able to access your private photos, videos and messages, as well as contact and payment information.

But thanks to Facebook’s new update, it’s now easier than ever to log out of any location you may have left yourself logged into.

Remote log-out has actually been around for over a decade, but you might have overlooked it in the app's privacy settings, and it’s now much easier to find.

All you need to do is open Facebook in your internet browser, navigate your way to the ‘Settings & Privacy’ menu, find Settings, and click Security and Login.

You'll see a list of devices where you're logged into Facebook, as well as the location and time of the last log-in.

To log out of a location, just click the three vertical dots to the right of any session.

The feature also works if you don’t recognise a session, which could mean your account has been compromised.

In this instance, simply click the “Not You?” option, which will prompt Facebook to guide you through steps to secure your account.