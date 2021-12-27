A Japanese professor has developed a TV you can taste.

Professor Homei Miyashita of Meiji University has created a prototype television named “Taste-the-TV” which allows users to lick their television screens and taste various food flavours.

According to a Reuters report, the television features 10 built-in canisters which spray flavourings onto a “hygienic film” over the screen which viewers can then lick.

The professor suggested the unique item could be used to train cooks or sommeliers remotely, and estimated it would cost $875 (£735) if sold commercially.

Speaking to Reuters, he said: "The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home.”

He is reportedly in talks with manufacturers about other possible applications of the flavour-spraying technology, such as adding flavours to toast.

The professor envisages a world of downloadable "taste content", and believes that in the era of COVID-19, the technology could enhance the way people connect with the outside world.

In the past, Professor Miyashita and his students have produced a range of devices related to taste, including "a fork that makes food taste richer".

Journalists were shown a demonstration of the device by a student, who told the machine she wanted "sweet chocolate", and after a few attempts the order was sprayed on to the plastic film for her to taste.

In the report, she said: "It's kind of like milk chocolate.”