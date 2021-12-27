JoJo and Dexter Darden are engaged.

The 'Saved By the Bell' actor recently popped the question to the 31-year-old singer and the 'Too Little Too Late' hitmaker - whose real name is Joanna Levesque - couldn't be happier to be sharing her life with the "most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being".

Alongside a series of professional photos and videos from the proposal, JoJo excitedly announced on Christmas Day (25.12.21): "Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!

"The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!(sic)"

JoJo revealed Dexter had proposed on her birthday, 20 December, and they were joined by those closest to them for the "epic" occasion.

She added: "Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. And for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. You are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden.(sic)"

The 30-year-old actor thanked his new fiancee in the comments.

He wrote: "Yupppppp[five fire emojis] thank you for being my forever [ring and heart emojis] (sic)"

Ahead of his proposal, the actor hailed JoJo as the "brightest star" and claimed he had "prayed for" a partner just like her.

In a birthday tribute, he had written: "Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo !

"Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can," he added. "You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I've ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!(sic)"