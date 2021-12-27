Michael Keaton is devastated following the death of his business partner Harry Colomby.

The 70-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of himself and his former manager Harry as he paid tribute to the "kindhearted, curious and thoughtful" man, who he first started working with in the 1970s.

Michael wrote: "My former mgr/biz partner and most of all, friend, The great Harry Colomby has moved on. Unlikeliest of matches, we thought the same, felt the same and laughed at the same things. He was kindhearted, curious, thoughtful and man, was he funny. Forget 'was'. To me he still is. I loved him and so did all who met him."

Colomby had been a schoolteacher in New York before leaving to mange the career of jazz musician Thenlonious Monk.

He discovered Michael when he saw him performing at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood in the 1970s and went on to work as his manager.

Speaking previously about what drew him to Michael, Harry said: "What I saw in Michael was something original. I also saw charisma on stage. Something about his look and timing was exquisite."

He served as an executive producer on many of Keaton's films including 'Touch And Go' (1986), 'The Squeeze' (1987), 'One Good Cop' (1991), and 'Speechless' (1994).