Meghan King has confirmed her split from Cuffe Biden Owens.

The former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star tied the knot with US President Joe Biden's nephew in October, just weeks after meeting on a dating app, but the marriage is already over after two months.

A devastated Meghan, 37, shared on Instagram: "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.

"At this time, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

Meghan - who has children Aspen, five and three-year-old twins Hart and Hayes from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds - tied the knot with Los Angeles-based attorney Owens in a "small, family wedding" at his parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, in October.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony.

Speaking previously about their relationship, Meghan - who was also married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 - told Brides magazine: "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke. By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn't leave each other's side for weeks.

"Our wedding was about two things for us. Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."