Reese Witherspoon had led the tributes to Jean-Marc Vallée following his sudden death.

According to Deadline, it is believed that the 58-year-old director - who was "a fitness fanatic and a teetotaler" - passed away following a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada on Christmas Day (25.12.21) and Reese is among the many stars who have shared their shock and sadness.

She posted a picture of herself with her 'Wild' and 'Big Little Lies' director on Instagram and wrote: "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you."

Shailene Woodley posted: "I am in shock. Complete and utter shock. My f****** god death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure, one for the books. One I can’t wait to read & to watch when my time comes.

"It doesn't make sense though dude. It doesn't make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you'll be there laughing saying it was a satirical short film you made. That it's not real."

And their 'Big Little Lies' co-star Laura Dern said: "Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken."

Actress Rosanna Arquette replied to her post, saying: "I’m so sad to hear this news laura ,I know how much you love and respect him. What a loss. Such a gifted man. Love you."

Director Paul Feig shared his shock, writing: "My god, this is so unbelievably sad. What a huge loss. He was an incredibly talented filmmaker. Sending much love and condolences to his family. #RIPJeanMarc" and Josh Gad wrote: "Oh my God. This is so horrible. Absolutely loved his work. RIP #Jeanmarkvalleè."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter: "Jean-Marc Vallée’s passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched - so too was his talent. Through his work and with his art, he left a mark in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans as they mourn his sudden passing."

The Canadian writer, producer, editor and director's breakthrough feature film was 'C.R.A.Z.Y.', which he wrote and directed and in 2014, he was nominated for the Best Editing Oscar for 'Dallas Buyers Club', which also saw Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto take the lead and supporting actor gongs at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Jean-Marc followed that movie with 'Wild', which led to Oscar nominations for Witherspoon and Dern, and reunited with both actresses when he directed and produced the first season of HBO's 'Big Little Lies'.

He scooped two Emmy Awards for directing and producing the mini-series, contributing to the total of eight Emmys and four Golden Globes won by the show.

Jean-Marc - who later directed and executive produced another HBO limited series, 'Sharp Objects' - is survived by his sons, Alex and Émile, and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphanie Tousignant and Gérald Vallée.