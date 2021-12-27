Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have bought a house together.

The 'Property Brothers' host and the 'New Girl' actress purchased the Los Angeles home together in June 2020 and have been busy renovating it together, Jonathan, 43, revealed in the latest issue of his and his twin brother Drew's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

He wrote: "Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we'd been seeking our whole lives.

"What I found out very early on is that Zooey loves Los Angeles. Like, love-loves it. She's a native Angeleno, her parents still live in her childhood home, the whole deal," he writes. "I recall thinking, Okay, okay...give me the sales pitch, skeptically, not thinking of myself as an 'L.A. guy.' But the more she showed me her Los Angeles — the parks she went to growing up, the neighborhoods where she made memories with her closest friends — the more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too."

After Zooey, 41 - who has son Charlie Wolf, four, and daughter, Elsie Otter, five with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik - convinced him to make the move from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, Jonathan revealed it did not take them long to fall in love with a Georgian-style house designed in 1938 by California architect Gerard Colcord.

He added: "As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed...magical. It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House."

While the couple had hoped to move in last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed their plans.

Jonathan explained: "This dream home would become the largest residential renovation I had ever done in my career.

"We have each other, and we have time - the rest of our lives together in this house. Our house. Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."