Jade Thirlwall says boyfriend Jordan Stephens has transformed her life.

The Little Mix star revealed her Rizzle Kicks star boyfriend is her biggest supporter and he helps her whenever she has feelings of self doubt.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Jade said: "Something that Jordan taught me, whenever I’m feeling anxious or my self-saboteur is coming out, Jordan is always like, ‘Just think of Little Jade, and look at what you’ve achieved.

"'Little Jade from South Shields has done this? That’s crazy’. That’s always stuck with me. I have words of affirmation in my bedroom and one of them says, ‘Little Jade is really proud of you’.

"Any time I feel like s*** that really gets me through."

And Jade, 29, explained that Jordan's words of encouragement have helped her just as much as self-help books.

She said: "I feel like you read every self-help book, you have therapy, you speak to people but sometimes you forget about yourself.

"You forget that there was a little version of yourself and if they were watching what you’ve done with your life now they would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, I never thought I could achieve this’.”

Meanwhile, Jade previously revealed she was convinced that Jordan was "the one" for her after watching him play a drag queen in the 2019 movie 'Tucked'.

She explained: "When I first started talking to my boyfriend I discovered he had been in a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, ‘Right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up’.

"A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine."