Camila Cabello is taking a social media break.

The 24-year-old singer - who recently split from fellow popstar Shawn Mendes - took to her Instagram Stories to tell her followers that she will not be online again until 2022.

She wrote: "going on a lil social media detox till the new year, just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all."

Meanwhile, Cabello recently sold her property in the Hollywood Hills for $4.3 million, $350,000 more than the initial asking price.

Camila bought the property - which boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms - for $3.4 million in April 2019, according to Mansion Global.

And when she decided to list the spectacular property - which is situated above the Sunset Strip - on the market earlier this year, the singer was asking for $3.95 million.

Camila agreed to a sale last month, shortly after she announced her split from Mendes.

The 'Havana' hitmaker and Shawn, 23, confirmed their break-up via a joint statement in November.

The pop duo - who dated for two years - said on Instagram: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. [heart emoji]

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward [heart emojis] Camila and Shawn (sic)"

