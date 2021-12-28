Britney Spears says focusing on her "accomplishments" helped her move on from "hurt" caused by her family.

The 40-year-old singer - whose conservatorship was dissolved after 13 years last month - has opened up on her struggles over the years and explained her reasons for listing her proudest moments last week.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she wrote: "Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply ... so tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped !!!!

"To the outside world is must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from !!!!

"It's a shame though that people don't like the truth !!!! I'd get more respect doing a spread for Playboy than I would writing a book !!!! As much as I've been offended ... which one would you do ??? (sic)"

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker admitted she lost her faith three years ago, and felt hurt "from eveyr angle".

She said: "I have issues ... I'm not perfect so I have to remind myself daily to look up and know I'm not alone.

"I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God !!!! From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. (sic)"

She explained her goal for 2022 is to "push" herself and "do things that scare" her after rediscovering her faith and focusing on prayer.

She continued: "Last year was growth for me... I still have a ways to go!!! My goal this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me but not too much I mean geez !!!!

"We are just people and I'm not superwoman but I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it !!!!! (sic)"