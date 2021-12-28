Bebe Rexha stepped back from social media because she's "embarrassed" in her own body.

The 32-year-old star - who has inspired fans with messages of positivity - teared up as she gave fans an "honest update" on her own body image and claimed she's feels the "heaviest [she's] ever been" as she explained why she's been posting less online.

Speaking on TikTok, she said: "So, it is the holidays, and I know we’re all supposed to be merry and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!,’ which I am-ish.

"I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed.

“Not just about that. I just feel like disgusting, you know, in my own body.”

The 'Call You Mine' hitmaker admitted she doesn't "want to post" on social media when she isn't feeling positive with her own body image.

She added: “I haven’t been posting as much because I don’t feel good in my skin and when I don’t feel good, I don’t want to post.

"And that’s really honestly the reason why I haven’t been posting as much in the last year, or so, as much as I used to."

The 'Back To You' star has been open about her body image in the past, and encouraged her fans to "do you".

Over the summer, she said: "Honestly, just do you,' she said. 'Wear that bathing suit. Wear that bikini.

"Even if you gained those five pounds or you lost too much weight, or you have the stretch marks, wear the bikini.

"Who cares? Who cares? You're gonna look back in 10 years and say, 'Wow, I was so hot.' "

And Bebe has used her own concerts as a way to spread a vital message to fans about embracing themselves.

She previously explained: "The shows are always, like, young girls, young guys, or, like, daughters with their mothers.

"I say, 'I don't care what anybody has told you, a number doesn't define you.' And I think it's really important for my fans to know that I'm not trying to be that. I don't care."