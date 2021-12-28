Lala Kent has insisted she has "proof" Emmett Randall cheated on her.

The 31-year-old reality star ended her engagement to the 50-year-old producer in October amid allegations he was unfaithful to her.

And Lala - who has nine-month-old Ocean with Emmett - has admitted their relationship was "based on nothing but lies".

She told The New York Post's Page Six column: “I know that he had sent messages that said he never [was], but there’s proof elsewhere.

“Bottom line is, I feel like I was in a relationship that was based on nothing but lies.”

She continued: “We had such little communication during the time that those photos surfaced to the time that I moved out. I say I did what I needed to do to remove myself from that home with my baby in tow.”

The alleged infidelity is said to have taken place in Nashville.

And the 'Vanderpump Rules' star has thanked the two females Emmett was snapped with for showing her partner's true colours.

She said: “I will forever be grateful to those two girls walking across the street with him because they saved me.

“Those two girls, I wish I knew who they were, because I would start sobbing and tell them, ‘You saved me. Thank you so much!’

“I got that feeling in my gut that I talk about in my book [‘Give Them Lala’]. And that’s when I knew, I’m leaving this relationship.”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder has embraced her independence since her breakup and has never felt stronger.

She added: “Now I’m out here on my own, completely independent from anybody. The only way to describe it is I feel free and liberated — and the strongest I’ve ever felt in my life.”

And Lala's faith has been her solace in testing times.

She explained: “I’ve never really been one to talk about my faith, but because I’m relying on it so much right now, I find it important to talk about. I feel very mentally strong.

“I don’t want to question it because it doesn’t matter why I feel this way. I just want to relish in the fact that I’m here, functioning and in my clear state of mind.”