Amy Schumer has had her cheek fillers removed.

The 40-year-old comedienne joked that she looked like Disney's Maleficent with plumper cheeks, as she shared her trip to see dermatologist Dr. LoGerfo to have them dissolved with her Instagram followers.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star captioned a snap of her with numbing cream on: "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full.

"Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp. (sic)"

On the procedure, LoGerfo shared on his own page: "Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!

"@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it! Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!"

Amy explained to one follower that turning 40 and undergoing surgery for endometriosis - which involved the removal of her uterus and appendix - was the reason behind her getting fillers in the first place.

Endometriosis is where tissue from the uterus grows outside of it.

And the 'Trainwreck' actress recently admitted she felt like a "changed person" following the surgery.

Amy has felt much "stronger" and has a lot more "energy" to care for her and her husband Chris Fischer's two-year-old son Gene.

Sharing her pathology report, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m feeling stronger and thrilled about life. I attached the audio of @seckinmd going over my pathology with me if that interests you. I cry through most of the findings.

“I had a tumour in my endo ravaged appendix. Chocolate cysts in both ovaries. Endo of the uterus, psoas all over all my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my bod.

“I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son. (sic)"

Although Amy joked she couldn't answer questions "medically", she emphatically replied "f*** yes" when asked if her issues were connected to her difficult pregnancy.