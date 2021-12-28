Motorola is reportedly working on a new version of the Razr smartphone.

According to AndroidAuthority.com, Lenovo executive Chen Jin recently revealed on Chinese microblogging website Weibo that a third-generation Motorola Razr foldable is in the works.

Lenovo is currently in charge of Motorola’s smartphone business and the post indicated that the new device could launch in China first.

According to the message, the third-gen Razr will feature "more advanced chip computing power, better man-machine interface and ... a more atmospheric appearance".

When asked for comment, Manuella Foz, a Motorola spokesperson, told The Verge that the company “cannot comment on future devices”.

The current Motorola Razr foldable was unveiled in February of this year but received criticism for its quality and price tag.