Matthew McConaughey says Jean-Marc Vallée had love stories "everywhere in his eye".

The 52-year-old actor has paid tribute to the late 'Dallas Buyers Club' director - who sadly died over the weekend aged 58 - and described the filmmaker as a "true receiver".

Alongside a black and white photo of them together, he wrote on his Instagram Story: "With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver - he didn't romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic — from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye."

Matthew's co-star Jared Leto also offered some kind words for a "true artist" and opened up on how life-changing the movie was for him.

He said: "A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious."

The Canadian writer, producer, editor and director's breakthrough feature film was 'C.R.A.Z.Y.', which he wrote and directed and in 2014, he was nominated for the Best Editing Oscar for 'Dallas Buyers Club', which also saw Matthew and Jared take the lead and supporting actor gongs at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Jean-Marc followed that movie with 'Wild', which led to Oscar nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, and reunited with both actresses when he directed and produced the first season of HBO's 'Big Little Lies'.

He scooped two Emmy Awards for directing and producing the mini-series, contributing to the total of eight Emmys and four Golden Globes won by the show.

Jean-Marc - who later directed and executive produced another HBO limited series, 'Sharp Objects' - is survived by his sons, Alex and Émile, and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphanie Tousignant and Gérald Vallée.