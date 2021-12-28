Louise Redknapp hopes her sons remember their family Christmases “forever”.

The former Eternal star wants Charley, 17, and 13-year-old Beau – who she has with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp – to still feel the holiday is “special”, so will put in as much effort as possible to make the festive season warm and welcoming for them.

Discussing her Christmas plans, she said: “Just family time at Christmas, it’s always about family. Just taking time out for a relaxing family time.

“It’s nice to know that we can be with our family and close friends [this year] and Christmas for me is just a lovely time to be at home and do things that you don’t get to do all the way through the year, so over Christmas you kind of feel you like you should.

“But I’ve been doing my boys’ stockings! Even though they’re getting older I try to make it as special as possible for them. I like to make memories that they can keep forever.”

The 47-year-old singer – who recently completed a tour in stage show ‘9 to 5’ – admitted it isn’t easy to find a balance between her work and family life, but she knows she’s luckier than a lot of people because she doesn’t work long hours all of the time.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “My job varies so much. I could be doing a tour for three months where I can get home for at least half of it, but then I could have three months where I’m not really doing anything. It’s kind of swings and roundabouts.

“It’s not easy [to find a balance]. Finding the balance with work and family life – it happens but you just make it work. I feel more fortunate than most because I have friends who work really long hours every day, but I get a lot of time at home. So really, I’m the lucky one.”