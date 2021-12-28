Sarah Reeves always used to be “slightly disappointed” to receive musical instruments for Christmas.

The 32-year-old singer is now “so thankful” her parents always “invested” in her future with their annual festive gifts, but at the time she just longed for a Barbie Jeep for her dolls.

She said: “When I was little I always asked for a Barbie Jeep every year.

“Instead my parents always got me musical instruments, keyboard, microphone, karaoke machines, stereos, CDs … I was always slightly disappointed but we laugh about it now because those are the presents that got me to where I am today.

“I’m so thankful my parents invested in my music even at an age where I wasn’t sure that’s what I wanted to do.”

Over the years, the ‘More the Merrier’ singer has learned not to make New Year’s resolutions because she would end up “disappointed” in herself if she didn’t stick to them.

Despite this, she still sets regular goals for herself.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I honestly used to make New Year’s Resolutions but would often get disappointed in myself because I would slowly start to fall off of the specific resolutions.

“I am always setting goals and have a clear vision for the future so New Years is another moment that feels like a fresh start and it makes me excited for what’s to come.”

Sarah also revealed that she is looking forward to spending some time off with her loved ones over the festive season.

She said: “I will be going to my spend time with my family that I don’t get to see very often. I’m looking forward to spending some down time with them.”