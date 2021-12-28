Katie Price has revealed that her children Princess and Junior spent Christmas morning with their father Peter Andre.

The 43-year-old star has explained how her unconventional festive celebrations worked out as she and her brood had several family commitments on Christmas Day (25.12.21).

The former glamour model spent time with her fiancé Carl Woods' family before going on to visit her mother Amy later on in the day.

Katie - who shares son Harvey, 19, with former footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with Peter and Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with her former partner Kieran Hayler - told her Instagram followers: "Carl has a family too and I didn't spend Christmas Day with my family. I did half and half because I actually cooked Christmas dinner at my house with Carl's family.

"And I visited my mum, and my kids were there because they were with their dad in the morning. That's what you do. And Jett and Bunny were with their dad."

Katie issue an apology earlier this month after she was convicted of drink-driving as a result of a road traffic collision she was involved in back in September.

The star was spared jail time following the incident in West Sussex but was handed a 16-week suspended sentence and 100 hours of community service. Katie was also ordered to attend 20 rehab sessions while her driving ban has been extended for two years and took to social media to express regret for her actions.

She posted on her Instagram Stories: "I would like to thank my family my children, my mum, dad, sister, brother, my partner Carl, Leigh, and my friends who have supported me throughout these past few months.

"It’s been a really difficult time and I’m incredibly sorry for my actions – I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well."