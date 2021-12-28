Emma Watson can remember the moment that she "fell in love" with her ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Tom Felton.

The 31-year-old actress - who played Hermione Granger in the wizarding movie franchise - reminisced about her crush on Tom, who portrayed villainous Draco Malfoy, on the HBO Max special 'Return To Hogwarts' which saw the cast reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first movie 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone'.

Emma was joined by her former co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as they reflected on their time playing the iconic magical trio Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione, and vividly remembered Tom making her heart skip a beat.

She said: “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,

“The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought god looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him.

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him he was like, you’re like my little sister.”

Despite being at the centre of dating rumours for years, to Emma’s disappointment nothing ever happened between her and Tom.

But the 34-year-old actor admitted that he was fully aware of his secret admirer.

Tom said: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.'

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.

"There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship."

Emma is currently dating businessman Leo Robinton, whilst Tom previously dated Jade Olivia Gordon, who starred as Draco’s wife Astoria Greengrass in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2'.