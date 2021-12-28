Jamie Dornan doesn’t want to make “a habit” of singing in films.

The 39-year-old actor showed off his musical talents in ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’, Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar’ and again in his new movie ‘Belfast’, but he insisted he’s not good enough to make it a new career direction.

He said: “I wouldn’t make it to the Pyramid Stage [at Glastonbury]. I never tend to do it seriously. It’s fun.

“Most actors can sing a wee bit, but it’s become a bit of a habit recently. I might have to curb it for now.”

Jamie has a “rule” not to spend more than two weeks away from his wife Amelia Warner and their three daughters whenever he signs up for a new project.

He told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: “I’m not going away from my family. I have a two-week rule.

“Although I broke it last week because I ended up having to stay in LA longer than I thought.

“For ‘The Tourist’, they came [to Australia] with me for every step of it. My kids went to school. It was marvellous.

“It was our eldest daughter’s eighth birthday recently, and she spent an hour and a half on Zoom with her Aussie mates at 8am.”

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actor feels very “lucky” to have had such varied roles in his career.

He said: “I feel I’ve been lucky to have had very varied parts so far in my career, but I’ve played loads of very dramatic characters, very sinister characters and very honest, humble people.

“[In ‘The Tourist] The Man presented this great opportunity and challenge to incorporate lots of different types of people. He’s constantly toying with identity and sense of self. As an actor, that’s a brilliant challenge.”