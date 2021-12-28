Chris Martin has sold his Malibu mansion for $14.4 million.

The 44-year-old music star bought the luxurious property - which he shared with Dakota Johnson - for $12.5 million in October 2020, and has now sold for it a profit of almost $2 million.

The spectacular mansion features a swimming pool, a hot tub, and a home theatre, as well as a two-story guest house with a game room, a living room and a kitchen.

The property also boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and covers 5,338 square feet.

But Chris - who was married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow between 2003 and 2016 - has instead decided to acquire another property a few blocks away because it offers him more privacy, according to Dirt.

Meanwhile, Chris recently revealed that he's taken up opera singing in a bid to improve his vocals.

The Coldplay star explained that he's "stepped up" his game amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as he wants to improve his singing abilities.

Speaking about his ambition, he shared: "I train vocally because I want to get better.

"I have had a teacher for a long time but during the pandemic, we stepped it up. A very good way to develop those muscles is by trying to sing opera.

"Right now I am a really, really good Coldplay singer and a really bad opera singer, but I am trying."

Chris made the comments shortly after Coldplay confirmed that they will stop making music in 2025.

Discussing the band's future, the 'Yellow' hitmaker explained: "Our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that, I think we will only tour.

"Maybe we'll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then."