Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are "really cuddly and affectionate with each other".

The 41-year-old star and Pete, 28, started dating earlier this year, and their burgeoning romance is showing no signs of slowing down as 2022 approaches.

A source shared: "Kim is so into him. [Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."

The brunette beauty - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with rap star Kanye West - and Pete are already very "comfortable" with each other.

And Kim is visibly "very happy" with she's with the comedian.

The insider told People: "They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him."

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star's friends think he's "exactly what [Kim] needed" after her split from Kanye.

The comedian - who has previously dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber - is helping the TV star to move on from her marriage.

An insider recently said: "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with.

"The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Pete is determined to make their romance his priority.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star has been making frequent trips between Los Angeles and New York over recent weeks, and he's constantly referring to Kim as "my girl".

Speaking about their romance, the insider explained: "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in LA when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that."