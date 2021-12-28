Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 53-year-old actor has taken to social media to confirm that he's tested positive for the virus, meaning he won't be able to perform in 'The Music Man' on Broadway until he makes a recovery.

Hugh shared a video of himself on Twitter and captioned the clip: "Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway (sic)"

The Hollywood star also discussed his COVID diagnosis in the video clip.

Hugh - who is seen sporting a face mask in the video - says: "Hey good morning, so I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID. My symptoms are like a cold, I have like a scratchy throat and bit of a runny nose but I'm fine. And I'm just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP.

"And as soon as I'm cleared I'll be back on stage heading to River City. So just wanted you to hear from me. So please stay safe, be healthy, be kind."

Hugh began his stint on Broadway earlier this month, but is now having to take time off to recover from the virus.

Meanwhile, Hugh recently praised the courage of his understudies amid the pandemic.

The actor - who is starring as con man Harold Hill in the production - praised his understudies for stepping in on a moment's notice during the ongoing health crisis.

He said: "The courage, the brilliance, the dedication, the talent ... The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway."