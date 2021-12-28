Britney Spears is planning to make her comeback in 2022.

The 40-year-old pop star had her conservatorship terminated earlier this year, and Britney is now focusing on her career comeback as 2022 approaches.

A source explained: "Britney is actively eyeing different brand deals and entertainment opportunities. Several brands have reached out to her with amazing offers and nothing is off the table.

"She's excited to put her businesswoman hat on in the new year and explore different ventures that weren’t available to her in the past."

The 'Womanizer' hitmaker is also looking forward to shaping her own career in 2022.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Britney is her own decision maker now and she wants to expand her professional horizons. She's just waiting for the right time for everything."

Britney is planning to lean on her fiance Sam Asghari for advice as she takes some major decisions.

The source said: "Sam is a huge support for Britney and is encouraging her in every way. Things are going very smooth and steady for them as a couple and if anything, their relationship is even stronger since getting engaged."

Britney recently revealed that focusing on her "accomplishments" has helped her to move on from the "hurt" caused by her family.

The pop star took to Instagram to explain her reasons for listing her proudest moments last week.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply ... so tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped !!!!

"To the outside world is must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I went through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from !!!!

"It's a shame though that people don't like the truth !!!! I'd get more respect doing a spread for Playboy than I would writing a book !!!! As much as I've been offended ... which one would you do ??? (sic)"