Ed Sheeran is determined to find a better "balance" in his life.

The 30-year-old pop star - who has Lyra, 16 months, with his wife Cherry Seaborn - is set to begin his Mathematics Tour in April 2022, but in the long run, he wants to spend more time at home with his family.

Ed - who released his latest album, '=', in October - told BBC Radio London: "I think it's about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I'm going on, at the end of the tour, I can't see myself going on one of them like that again."

Ed previously explained that he plans to dedicate more time to his family in the future.

The chart-topping singer also admitted that his Mathematics Tour will likely be his last stadium tour.

He said: "I would hate to get to 20 years' time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I'd chosen work over them.

"I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is if I could go back it would be this: 'I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I'll play another stadium'."

The 'Perfect' hitmaker intends to limit his time away from home to just "six weeks in summer or six weeks in the winter".

Ed thinks his family should be his number one priority in life, meaning that music and touring will take up less of his time in the future.

He shared: "I do think life is about passing things on to the next generation and I want to put as much time into my kids as possible."