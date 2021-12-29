Sean Paul watched Britney Spears and Paris Hilton "on a stripper pole" after an awards show in 2006.

The 48-year-old star won the Best Rock/Pop Male gong at the American Music Awards - but his most memorable moments of the night were created during the after party.

He shared: "I was backstage and Paris came up to me and goes, ‘That’s hot’ - then she invited me to her after party.

"We went to the party and it was crazy. It was in the Hills in this massive house. I was smoking and drinking next to these pizzas stacked to the roof. As I am rolling a spliff I am standing in front of a stripper pole at the side of the kitchen.

"Then Paris Hilton and Britney Spears and I think Nicole Richie were in front of me.

"I was there rolling my spliff and they were on the pole going around in circles and I am like, ‘This is crazy’.

"These three famous ladies were there on a stripper pole in the kitchen as I rolled my spliff then Flava Flav came up to me and bigged me up."

Sean admits that the after party was a "crazy" experience.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "To see Britney and Paris on that pole was nuts. They weren’t stripping – if they were then it would have been even more special. It was one of those crazy nights."

Meanwhile, Sean previously admitted that he's been surprised by his own success.

He said: "I didn’t think I would become what I am today, but I embraced it fully when it started to happen.

"I started to take the mindset that I have a responsibility to the music, and when you’re given that opportunity you really need to step it up. So I did."