Ryan Seacrest doesn't know what 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' will look like on Friday (31.12.21).

The 47-year-old star is set to host ABC's annual TV special, but due to rising rates of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Ryan doesn't know what will happen.

He explained: "We don't know what's gonna happen. This is the most elaborate stage in live television because it's several stages covering whole New York City blocks.

"It's part of the show's excitement. We are in control, but not totally in control, every time."

Ryan replaced Dick as the host of the TV special in 2007 - but he'll struggle to be as optimistic as his predecessor this year, due to the ongoing health crisis.

He told USA Today newspaper: "He would always have these wonderful quotes of hope.

"One still needs to do that. But it's definitely measured considering what we've all been through and still are in the middle of, which would never have crossed my mind ad-libbing on the New Year's telecast five years ago. That has to be top of mind as we continue to work through this difficult time."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ryan had signed a new contract to keep hosting the long-running special.

The TV star has relished hosting the show for almost two decades and is now looking forward to the "next chapter".

He said in a statement at the time: "It’s been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home.

"I’m looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter."