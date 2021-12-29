Jessie J has paid tribute to her late bodyguard Dave on the third anniversary of his death.

The 33-year-old singer's friend and bodyguard Dave passed away on December 28, 2018, and Jessie took to Instagram to share a sweet video of them joking around together as she remembered him on his anniversary.

She wrote: "3 years ago today would of been your last day here with us on earth. There hasn’t been a day since, that I haven’t thought about you.

"This video is how I remember us. Thank you for being a goofball with me for so many years. You let your guard down with me and I’m so grateful for that. You were so special D. You protected me like no one ever has. Held my hand through all turbulence and would always be down for a walk in the rain to talk after shows.

"You got me through my darkest days. I just wish I could of got you through yours. You will always be the big brother I never had.

"Keep visiting me. I love you family."

Jessie later posted a clip of a video of herself singing a song she wrote for her late friend.

She said: "Dave’s sister and son were watching my live the other night, and asked me to play a little bit of the song I wrote for him. It’s still the demo from the day I wrote it, but I wanted to share it for them. I pray this song helps people that need it the way it has me.

"And if you are someone that thinks no one wants you here. Trust me they do. You are loved. It’s called 'I’ll never know why'."

When announcing Dave's death previously, Jessie called him a "gentle giant" and said: "I wrote this because I want everyone to remember the man you were. You were a gentle giant with a heart so big everyone felt it. I love you so much. We were supposed to meet for hot chocolate next week. I miss you. I will see you on the other side one day. Rest easy Dave, give your Dad a hug from me."