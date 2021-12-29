Kourtney Kardashian fell for Travis Barker because he is such a great father.

The 42-year-old reality TV star and the 46-year-old drummer had been friends for years before they started dating this year and friends have revealed that Kourtney fell madly in love with Travis because she loved what a great father he is to his kids Alabama, 16, Landon, 18 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

A source told PEOPLE: "She fell for Travis because he's such a there-for-his-kids father. He has a huge heart."

And Travis is proving to be a great stepfather to Kourtney's children - Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven - who she shares with former partner Scott Disick.

The insider said: "Kourtney is not only head over heels in love with Travis because he's hot and attractive but also because he's so sweet and loving towards her and her children. Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October in a romantic, beachside proposal at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California and Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner revealed he asked her permission first.

She said: "“They’re the cutest couple. They’re so in love, and they let us know that they’re so in love constantly.

"He was really cute. He did that all on his own. He’s a sweetheart, and they’re so happy. They can’t wait."

Speaking of their constant public displays of affection, she added: "Well, you feel like they’re the only two people in the room, and we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves, like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in, somewhere to go. But you know, they’re in that stage, and it’s really, really special. And I’m so excited.”