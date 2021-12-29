Pierre Cardin will stage a runway tribute to its late founder just after Paris Couture Week.

The fashion house - whose legendary creator died a year ago, aged 98 - is postponing its broadcast of the planned fashion show, originally planned to take place on 29 December, to January 28 at the National Air and Space Museum, near Le Bourget airport, just north of Paris.

The designer - who had his heyday in the latter half of the twentieth century - was known for showcasing his ground-breaking collections in opulent locations, such as the Gobi Desert and the iconic, bubble-like Palais Bulles on the French Riviera.

This event - which comes after the annual French haute couture week, which runs from January 24 to 27 - will show some of the designer’s last garments, along with some fresh designs from the team after his death.

In a statement, the brand revealed his great-nephew, the current artistic director Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, will be leading the tribute.

The statement said: “This fashion show, designed and orchestrated by his nephew Rodrigo Basilicati-Cardin, now at the head of the group, perpetuates the style and codes that have made the success of the house.”

Rodrigo - who assumed his position in October 2020 - added: “We hope to do things that he would not have recognized as something he had done, it is important to head in the direction of creation — while recognizing Pierre Cardin, the brand.”

Rodrigo is one of the main heirs of the style legend’s estate - which included the Paris restaurant Maxim’s.

He was buried at a private ceremony at Montmartre at the start of 2021 and his funeral included France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron among the attendees.