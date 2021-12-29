Drew Barrymore is "exhausted from work" and has vowed to put wellness first in 2022.

The 46-year-old actress and chat show host admitted she has been working too much and desperately needed the Christmas break and Drew has vowed that she is going to try to take care of herself much more next year.

Posting a picture of a weighing scale with a sticky note beside it saying "Say something kind to yourself", Drew wrote: "The point of wellness to me is the mental! I am exhausted from work. I don’t care what the number says! But, I feel bloated from eating like crap. Sleeping too little. Working so much. I have a week off and I plan to scrape those barnacles! I need a redo reboot. And it’s doesn’t matter what my number is. I wanted to start to show my beginning of the week, to show myself what I was capable of, if I had a week to actually practice that term 'self care' and I think it’s a load, because most of the time, we don’t actually have time to do it! Well, I actually have the time right now! So I am Interested in #whataweekcando."

While Drew admitted she could fall back into unhealthy habits when she gets back to work, she insisted she is going to try to "put wellness first" next year.

She added: "Now I know once I go back to kids work life balance, I will most likely not be able to live this healthy. But, it’s great to go hard this week on seeing what I can scrape off myself. That is also about eating healthy. Meditation. Walking. And staying balanced. Which is just hard to do in the middle of real life. But It will be a fun journey to just see how I can totally take care of myself and put wellness first. Which is just not an option most of the time. Which is I guess why they call it balance. PS IM GOING TO INVENT A NEW WAY TO WEIGH (sic)."