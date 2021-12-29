Daniel Radcliffe had a secret crush on Helena Bonham Carter when they worked together on 'Harry Potter'.

Despite a 23-year age difference, Daniel, 32 - who played the titular boy wizard in the film franchise - revealed he held a torch for co-star Helena, 55, who portrayed Bellatrix Lestrange.

During his appearance on the TV special 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary - Return To Hogwarts', Daniel read out a note he sent to Helena when filming on the franchise ended in 2011.

It read: "Dear HBC, it was a pleasure being your co-star and coaster in the fact I always ended up holding your coffee.

"I do love you and I wish I’d just been born ten years earlier so I might’ve been in with a chance."

And Daniel wasn't the only star to fall in love on the 'Harry Potter' set, with co-star Emma Watson, 31 (Hermione Granger), previously admitting to a crush on Tom Felton, who portrayed the villainous Draco Malfoy.

She said: “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,

“The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought god looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him.

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him he was like, you’re like my little sister.”

To Emma’s disappointment nothing ever happened between her and Tom but the 34-year-old actor admitted that he was fully aware of his secret admirer.

Tom said: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.'

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.

"There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship."