Lady Gaga’s ‘House of Gucci’ costume fittings took “three or four hours” every time.

The 35-year-old star – who portrays Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the film – was keen to be as involved as possible with her character and helped costume designer Janty Yates with her looks for the project.

Janty, who director Sir Ridley Scott had briefed to use Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida for inspiration, recalled: “She was amazing. The very first Zoom we had I was quite nervous about explaining this to her and she came out with, ‘I want to look like my mother’, who is an elegant Italian lady.

“I was so relieved we got that basis and then every single fitting we’d do three or four hours; the earrings, the bracelets, the brooches, the necklaces, the shoes, the bags.

“Normally with an actress you just sling on something, make sure it fits and do all the rest on the day. But she was always in character, always speaking with this accent.”

Patrizia loved jewellery and accessories so they were a key part of Gaga’s movie look.

Janty told Grazia: “That’s where she showed her wealth. She looked like a Christmas tree every day.”

Janty, who has worked with the director several times, had been aware of ‘House of Gucci for some time and had been desperate to work on the project.

She said: “What would not appeal?!

“I kept putting my hand up going, ‘Don’t forget about me!’”