Alex Rodriguez has heaped praise on his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis for making co-parenting their two daughters a dream.

The former couple were married between 2002 until 2008 and are parents to teenagers Natasha, 17, and 13-year-old Ella.

And the 46-year-old retired baseball player - who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, before the pair ended their relationship earlier this year - has shared a glowing tribute to Cynthia on her 49th birthday (28.12.21).

The former Yankees star hailed Cynthia - who is now married to Angel Nicholas, with whom she has a daughter - as a "wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters."

Alongside family photos, he began: “Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!

“You’ve always been a wonderful mother and role model to our two incredible daughters. You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become."

The pair have 50/50 custody of their girls, but Alex admitted it feels more like "100-100", because they live close to each other and have managed to both "remain integral and active" in their daughters' lives and development.

He added in the gushing Instagram post: “I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100.

“Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that. Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have.”