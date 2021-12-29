Natalie Portman has paid tribute to Jean-Marc Vallée following his sudden death.

The pair had been working together on the TV mini-series 'Lady in the Lake' for the past few months and Natalie is devastated by his sudden passing after a suspected heart attack over the festive period.

Natalie, 40, posted a picture of Jean-Marc on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Devastating to lose this great man. I've been lucky enough to work with him as a producer these past months, and was constantly moved by his kindness, thoughtfulness and soul.

"A rare human. A massive loss. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Natalie is the latest in a long line of Hollywood stars who have paid tribute to the talented director and producer after he was found dead at his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada.

Reese Witherspoon posted a picture of herself with her 'Wild' and 'Big Little Lies' director on Instagram and wrote: "My heart is broken. My friend. I love you."

Shailene Woodley posted: "I am in shock. Complete and utter shock. My f****** god death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure, one for the books. One I can’t wait to read & to watch when my time comes.

"It doesn't make sense though dude. It doesn't make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you'll be there laughing saying it was a satirical short film you made. That it's not real."

And their 'Big Little Lies' co-star Laura Dern said: "Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken."

The Canadian writer, producer, editor and director's breakthrough feature film was 'C.R.A.Z.Y.', which he wrote and directed and in 2014, he was nominated for the Best Editing Oscar for 'Dallas Buyers Club', which also saw Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto take the lead and supporting actor gongs at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

And Matthew described the filmmaker as a "true receiver".

Alongside a black and white photo of them together, he wrote on his Instagram Story: "With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver - he didn't romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic — from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye."

Matthew's co-star Jared also offered some kind words for a "true artist" and opened up on how life-changing the movie was for him.

He said: "A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious."